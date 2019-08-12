Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display vs Arsenal

Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display vs Arsenal

12 August, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal at the weekend.

Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners.

Although the away side were firm favourites heading into the game, Newcastle were expected to do better in their opening game.

Steve Bruce’s men lacked organisation and desire. The fans won’t be too pleased with the performance.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle United bounce back from this result. They will be expected to react with a positive result in their next game.

Newcastle had the quality to trouble Arsenal but they struggled to get going.

Steve Bruce will have to get more out of his players going forward.

Meanwhile, the fans weren’t too impressed with Javier Manquillo’s performance against Arsenal. The 25-year-old Spaniard had his fair share of criticism last season as well and things haven’t gone according to plan for him so far.

It will be interesting to see if he can turn around his form in the coming weeks.

Some of the Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here are some of the reactions.

Max Lowe is a summer target for Celtic
Report: Former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to join Liverpool on a short-term basis

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com