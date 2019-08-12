Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display vs Arsenal

Newcastle crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal at the weekend.
Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners.
Although the away side were firm favourites heading into the game, Newcastle were expected to do better in their opening game.
Steve Bruce’s men lacked organisation and desire. The fans won’t be too pleased with the performance.
It will be interesting to see how Newcastle United bounce back from this result. They will be expected to react with a positive result in their next game.
Newcastle had the quality to trouble Arsenal but they struggled to get going.
Steve Bruce will have to get more out of his players going forward.
Meanwhile, the fans weren’t too impressed with Javier Manquillo’s performance against Arsenal. The 25-year-old Spaniard had his fair share of criticism last season as well and things haven’t gone according to plan for him so far.
It will be interesting to see if he can turn around his form in the coming weeks.
Some of the Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here are some of the reactions.
Decent enough start from #NUFC All the lads doing ok.
Sit down Manquillo…I’m not talking about you!
— Nufc_22 (@Nufc_22) August 11, 2019
Awful performance from #nufc. Our best passers Longstaff and Schaar, couldn’t find their man.
Manquillo was very poor, team faded so quickly.
Lacelles and Almiron bright spots.
— northman (@Steve42970806) August 11, 2019
How does Javier Manquillo get anywhere near a professional football team #Nufc
— Jack Logan (@Jackuslogan) August 11, 2019
i pray manquillo never plays another game for us again
— leon⚡️ (@LeonMiIner) August 11, 2019
Player ratings #NUFC
Dubravka 6
Manquillo 5
Schar 6
Lascelles 6
Dummett 5
Ritchie 6
Shelvey 6
Hayden 6
Longstaff 5
Aimiron 6
Joelinton 7
Subs
Willems 4
Saint-Maximin 7
Bruce 3.. Subbing Jonjo for Jetro was suicidal & shocking what tactics was we’re playing Steve? Sort it
— john_NUFC42 (@john_nufc42) August 11, 2019
Manquillo touched the ball in this game?
— BillinghamMag (@BillinghamMag) August 11, 2019