Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles’ display vs Wolves

Newcastle crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves in the Premier League last night.
Goals from Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty earned a vital away win for the newly promoted outfit.
Jota gave Wolves the lead on the 17th minute but Newcastle United did well to get back on level terms soon after. Ayoze Perez scored for the home side six minutes later.
Doherty scored deep into stoppage time to secure the win for Nuno’s side.
DeAndre Yedlin was sent off for the home side around the hour mark and it was a damaging blow for the hosts.
Manager Rafa Benitez won’t be too happy with the result and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle react in their next game.
The fans weren’t too impressed with Jamaal Lascelles’ performance against Wolves and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s display.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Lascelles has had the worst game of his career today. Dreadful. #NUFC
— FIN NUFC⚽️ (@nickfinley74) December 9, 2018
Jamaal Lascelles has declined a lot. Head must have been turned when Big Mig Delaney announced we were signing either him or Tarkowski
— Shane (@IsMiseShane) December 9, 2018
Jamaal Lascelles can fuck off for me. Get that fucking captains armband off him!! #NUFC
— Dan (@Dan21R_) December 9, 2018
Jamaal Lascelles 4th choice at present #NUFC
— Chris Cox (@csc_2978) December 9, 2018
What the fuck was that? Lascelles man. Shocking defending #nufc
— Gem (@Gemma_Boyes) December 9, 2018
Lascelles is our fifth best centre back.
— Rob M (@GeordieRobM) December 9, 2018
Lascelles had an absolute stinker today. Sooner Lejeune is back the better. #NUFC
— Joe Halliday (@halliday_9) December 9, 2018
Started atrociously. Lascelles hasn’t been at the races at all today. Ki, Atsu and Diame have been alright but need to improve.
Since the goals we’ve been comfortably the better side. Just need to push on in the second half and find another goal. HWTL #NUFC
— Kieran (@KAH_NUFC) December 9, 2018
Lascelles fault for both goals imo
— . (@THFCaidan_) December 9, 2018
Lascelles knew he’d had a stinker, headed straight off the pitch at full time. #nufc
— Rachael (@RachFearon91) December 9, 2018
I like lascelles but this season, he seems to have gone off the boil a bit. I thought he’d have upped his game even more with 2 new cbs at the club. We could really do with a captain’s performance soon and someone to take charge of the game #nufc
— Adrian Langley (@adi_bizzle) December 9, 2018
Gash game by Lascelles there #NUFC
— Steve Heads (@StephenJHeads) December 9, 2018
Free kick for #NUFC, ball comes to Lascelles but he heads it backwards… Sub the bloke.
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) December 9, 2018
Lascelles isn’t exactly looking at his best this afternoon… #NUFC
— Toon Talk (@TheToonTalk) December 9, 2018
Jamaal Lascelles needs to step the fuck up, been diabolical lately.
— Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) December 9, 2018