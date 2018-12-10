Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles’ display vs Wolves

Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles’ display vs Wolves

10 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves in the Premier League last night.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty earned a vital away win for the newly promoted outfit.

Jota gave Wolves the lead on the 17th minute but Newcastle United did well to get back on level terms soon after. Ayoze Perez scored for the home side six minutes later.

Doherty scored deep into stoppage time to secure the win for Nuno’s side.

DeAndre Yedlin was sent off for the home side around the hour mark and it was a damaging blow for the hosts.

Manager Rafa Benitez won’t be too happy with the result and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle react in their next game.

The fans weren’t too impressed with Jamaal Lascelles’ performance against Wolves and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s display.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Wolves fans react to Conor Coady's display vs Newcastle
Five Things: Football must flush racist cretins out, Man City will overcome blip, West Ham on the up

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com