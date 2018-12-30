Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles’ display against Watford

30 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw away from home against Watford.

The Magpies took the lead through Salomon Rondon in the first half but they failed to hold on to their advantage.

Doucoure equalised for the home side eight minutes from time.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez won’t be too happy with the result. The away side could have easily taken the three points here.

The fans were not too impressed with Jamaal Lascelles’ display against Watford.

Lascelles had a game to forget and it will be interesting to see if he can make amends in the upcoming weeks.

In terms of quality, Lascelles is Newcastle’s best defender but he has been struggling for a few weeks now. Perhaps a spell out of the starting lineup would be good for the player.

Taking him out of the firing line could help him regain his form and confidence.

Here are some of the reactions to Lascelles’ performance against Watford yesterday.

