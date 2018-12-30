Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles’ display against Watford

Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw away from home against Watford.
The Magpies took the lead through Salomon Rondon in the first half but they failed to hold on to their advantage.
Doucoure equalised for the home side eight minutes from time.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez won’t be too happy with the result. The away side could have easily taken the three points here.
The fans were not too impressed with Jamaal Lascelles’ display against Watford.
Lascelles had a game to forget and it will be interesting to see if he can make amends in the upcoming weeks.
In terms of quality, Lascelles is Newcastle’s best defender but he has been struggling for a few weeks now. Perhaps a spell out of the starting lineup would be good for the player.
Taking him out of the firing line could help him regain his form and confidence.
Here are some of the reactions to Lascelles’ performance against Watford yesterday.
Lascelles is actually stealing a living at the moment
— Kendall ♛ (@kendallrowanx) December 29, 2018
What does lascelles have to do to get dropped ? How can Hayden be anywhere near a premier league squad ? How can Atsu? How can Perez ? So many questions but let’s let Watford tear us apart comfortably 1st
— I a i n (@winky28748295) December 29, 2018
Fuck lascelles piece of shit
— Andrew Bews (@AndrewBews) December 29, 2018
Why the fuck does Lascelles start ffs
— Adrian™ (@Adrian____29) December 29, 2018
Some of the reactions to Rafa’s team are as if he left an in-form Coloccini, Cabaye & Ben Arfa on the bench..
– Shelvey clearly not 100% fit
– Kenedy has been woeful
– Hayden & Diame our only senior options at CM who are fully fit
Lascelles does need to step up, mind..#NUFC
— NUFCblog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) December 29, 2018
drops kenedy for been poor… but starts lascelles? much rather fernandez/schar again #nufc
— chris (@lownds9) December 29, 2018
Why on earth is lascelles starting ahead of Schar
— Brandon (@SnowballBrandon) December 29, 2018
How does Lascelles keep getting the nod ahead of Schär?
Lascelles is our 4th best CB in my opinion behind Scär, Fernandez and Leguene (when fully fit)
I think he is a liability #NUFC
— Dean Leybourne (@DeanLeybourne) December 29, 2018
Kenedy seems to be getting alot of grief mind for his performances when most the goals we concede seems to be Lascelles fault and he’s still starting!Mental #nufc
— David Urwin (@DiddyNUFC) December 29, 2018