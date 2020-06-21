Newcastle fans react to Isaac Hayden’s display vs Sheffield United

Newcastle picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Sheffield United today and Isaac Hayden put in a solid display for the home side.

Hayden did well to recycle possession, win the ball back and shield the centre backs.

The Newcastle fans seem very impressed with the midfielder’s performance today and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the display.

Hayden will be satisfied with his showing today and he will be hoping to build on this performance and finish the season strongly with Newcastle.

At one point he was linked with a move away from the club, but he has developed into a key player for Steve Bruce’s side now.

The Magpies are now 11 points clear of the drop zone and Steve Bruce will be aiming for a top-half finish now. Newcastle are 12th in the table, just two points adrift of tenth-placed Arsenal.

After the kind of flak he received after his appointment, a top-half finish would be a superb achievement for Steve Bruce this season.

Here are some of the tweets from Newcastle fans regarding Hayden’s display.

Immense..mopped up everything. Any danger sticks his foot in with perfectly timed slide tackles. Criminally underrated — Ian Vickers (@Nufc9Ian) June 21, 2020

Unplayable. — Newcastle United Times (@Newcastle_Times) June 21, 2020

Saying it again, Isaac Hayden is the best English DM in the league. — Chris Mackenzie (@CJMackenzie93) June 21, 2020

Isaac Hayden is class, possibly MOTM but so many candidates — Dean Craze (@toonlad9) June 21, 2020

Isaac Hayden is everywhere. 👏👏 — Sarah (@sarahxnufc) June 21, 2020

What a game Isaac Hayden is having, cleaning up everything as usual in front of the back line 🙌🏻 — NUFC HQ (@NUFC_HQ) June 21, 2020