Newcastle fans react to Federico Fernandez’ new deal

10 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle have agreed on a contract extension with defender Federico Fernandez until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 31-year-old has been a good servant for the club since moving to Newcastle in 2018. It is no surprise that the Magpies want to hold on for another season.

The player seemed delighted with the decision as well and he took to Twitter to share his reaction.

He tweeted: “Really happy to extend my contract. Hard work pays off.”

Newcastle fans seem very happy with the decision from the club as well.

Fernandez has done well for Steve Bruce so far this season and he will be looking to help his side finish the season strongly now.

Newcastle have a good chance of finishing in the top half this year and they will need a solid defence in order to achieve that.

If the likes of Fernandez manage to keep it tight at the back, Newcastle have got players like Allan Saint-Maximin who can win games on their own.

The 31-year-old will be delighted with the love he has received from the fans since his extension was announced and he will be looking to put in more impressive displays until the end of this season.

Here is what the fans had to say earlier.

