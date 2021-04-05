Newcastle fans react to Emil Krafth display vs Tottenham

Newcastle United managed to grind out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday.

Despite going down 2-1 in the first half, the Magpies did well to fight back and secure a point, thanks to a late equaliser from Joe Willock.

With their other relegation rivals crashing to defeats, yesterday’s draw will have come as a boost to the Magpies.

However, they will have to improve defensively if they want to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season.

Steve Bruce’s side seemed vulnerable at the back, and the likes of Emil Krafth put in an error-prone display.

The Newcastle defender was at fault for the equaliser, and his lacklustre performance put his teammates under constant pressure.

Krafth has been heavily criticised by Newcastle fans over the recent months, and the Swedish defender showed once again why the Magpies were wrong to send the likes of Florian Lejeune out on loan.

Defensive performances could be the key to Newcastle’s survival hopes in the remaining weeks of the season, and the Magpies cannot have error-prone defenders like Krafth starting for them every week.

It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old can improve his form and cut out the lapses in concentration from his game in the coming weeks.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter who share their thoughts on the Swedish defender’s performance, and here is what they had to say.

NUFC loanee Florian Lejeune named Deportivo Alavés’ best player of 2021 Meanwhile we have Emil Krafth at centre back marking Harry Kane I love this football club 🥰🥰🥰 #NUFC — NUFC Banter (@NUFC_Banter) April 4, 2021

Emil Krafth is not a footballer. #NUFC — NUFC Gallowgate (@NUFCgallowgate) April 4, 2021

Totally agree , he would struggle in a Sunday league team — Kevin Sayers (@kevin_sayers) April 4, 2021

The worst I’ve ever seen — Dan Whitton (@whitto14) April 4, 2021

Krafth is completely useless — Gary Young (@GaryYou35735926) April 4, 2021

