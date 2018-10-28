Newcastle fans react to Dubravka’s display vs Southampton

Newcastle United earned a point against Southampton away from home yesterday.
Rafa Benitez’s side are yet to win a single league game this season but the Spaniard will be happy with the point at St Mary’s.
The home side were more dominant and they could have easily won the game. Dubravka produced a superb performance for Newcastle in goal and the Saints attackers were quite wasteful as well.
Dubravka has been a major fan favourite since the time he joined the club and the fans seemed delighted with yet another outstanding display from their keeper.
The likes of Elyounoussi, Stephens and Lemina had good chances to put the home side ahead but Dubravka did well to keep his side in the game.
Muto had a decent chance to score for the visitors. Other than that, Newcastle struggled to create much.
Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 29-year-old’s performance last night.
Here are some of the best reactions.
We need to wrap Martin Dubravka up in cotton wool and place him in a safe spot between every match. He will be key if we are to stay up; absolutely terrific keeper. #NUFC
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) October 27, 2018
Dubravka is the best keeper since Given.
— CompleteNUFC (@CompleteNUFC) October 27, 2018
Without Dubravka and Shelvey, this side doesn’t get promoted from the Championship.
— NG (@NewcastleGoals) October 27, 2018
Without Martin Dubravka we’d be bottom of the League…
Oh…wait…#NUFC
— Burnsie 🏴NUFC🏳️ (@BenArfaChance) October 27, 2018
Dubravka’s shot stopping is second to none.
— Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) October 27, 2018
Poor marking from Newcastle. Dubravka bails us out.
Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V#SOUNEW
— Rika Nakamura (@Kuidaor3) October 27, 2018
Martin Dubravka deserves to play for a better team then us. He is an incredible goal keeper and we don’t deserve him tbh.
— W⚫️⚪️ (@IWLF0) October 27, 2018
On a serious note.. Dubravka could be Number One GK for any team in the Premier League.
He is genuinely that good.
Makes 4-5 world class saves every week.
At 29, it’s amazing that no top club has taken a punt on him so far in his career.#NUFC
— Burnsie 🏴NUFC🏳️ (@BenArfaChance) October 27, 2018