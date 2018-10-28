Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Dubravka’s display vs Southampton

28 October, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United earned a point against Southampton away from home yesterday.

Rafa Benitez’s side are yet to win a single league game this season but the Spaniard will be happy with the point at St Mary’s.

The home side were more dominant and they could have easily won the game. Dubravka produced a superb performance for Newcastle in goal and the Saints attackers were quite wasteful as well.

Dubravka has been a major fan favourite since the time he joined the club and the fans seemed delighted with yet another outstanding display from their keeper.

The likes of Elyounoussi, Stephens and Lemina had good chances to put the home side ahead but Dubravka did well to keep his side in the game.

Muto had a decent chance to score for the visitors. Other than that, Newcastle struggled to create much.

Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 29-year-old’s performance last night.

Here are some of the best reactions.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com