Newcastle fans react to Dubravka’s display against Manchester United

3 January, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Premier League last night.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured a vital away win for the Red Devils.

The Magpies did well despite the score line and they could have had something from the game on another day.

Atsu came close for the home side but the uncharacteristic error from Dubravka allowed Manchester United to find a way into the Newcastle net.

The Newcastle shot stopper spilled Rashford’s freekick in the second half and Lukaku slotted it home.

Rafa Benitez’s side are going through a slump right now and the Spaniard will have to figure it out soon if they are to beat the drop.

Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Martin Dubravka’s performance last night.

Dubravka has been sensational for Newcastle ever since he joined them and there is no doubt that he will be desperate to bounce back immediately with another top performance.

Here are some of the reactions.

 

