Newcastle fans react to Diame’s display vs Brighton

Newcastle crashed to yet another defeat in the Premier League yesterday.
The Magpies lost 1-0 to Brighton at home and Rafa Benitez’s side are still searching for their first win of the season.
Beram Kayal gave the visitors the lead on the 29th minute and the home side struggled to get back into the game.
The defeat leaves Newcastle United at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from nine league games. It will be interesting to see if Rafa Benitez can turn it around from here.
The fans seemed unimpressed with Mohamed Diame’s performance against Brighton yesterday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display.
The powerful midfielder struggled to impose himself on the game and he was quite wasteful as well.
Jonjo Shelvey was the only Newcastle player who came close to scoring but he was denied by a lovely save from Mat Ryan.
Here are some of the reactions to Diame’s performance.
It was nice to see Shelvey testing gk from range yesterday i think if we had a less headless dm than diame he could move 15 yards further up park & grab some more goals maybe? #nufc
— Chris Currie (@Wig82) October 21, 2018
Yeah but Diame struggles to play Diame’s role 90% of the time. I’d like to see Ki get more game time along with Schar
— Firby (@jc_firby) October 21, 2018
Calmed down a little after yesterday. We are going down. Diame, Perez shocking can’t believe Rafa left them on the pitch. Shelvey and kenedy only positives. Even dubraka had poor game distribution was dreadful
— Darren Wood (@DWO1985) October 21, 2018
How Dummett, Perez and Diame are still starting games in the premier league is mind blowing. Imagine being so poor at your job yet still being paid to do it!🤔 #nufc
— Peter Frame (@PeterFrame_) October 20, 2018
We have too many players that think they are messi, trying to walk the ball into the net and take on as many people as possible. Perez and Diame two examples.
— ToonArmyTalk (@ToonArmyTalk) October 20, 2018
Everything ends with Diame. #nufc
— Colin Radford (@Skhitzo) October 20, 2018
How is diame still a footballer?!
— Abu Faiz (@AbuFaiz7) October 20, 2018
Thought Diame was a disgrace to the shirt today. #NUFC
— NUFC Polls (@ToonPolls) October 20, 2018
Diame big dopey wooden headed cunt. We useless
— Dale Jardine (@DaleJardine2) October 20, 2018