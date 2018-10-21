Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Diame’s display vs Brighton

Newcastle fans react to Diame’s display vs Brighton

21 October, 2018 Brighton, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle crashed to yet another defeat in the Premier League yesterday.

The Magpies lost 1-0 to Brighton at home and Rafa Benitez’s side are still searching for their first win of the season.

Beram Kayal gave the visitors the lead on the 29th minute and the home side struggled to get back into the game.

The defeat leaves Newcastle United at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from nine league games. It will be interesting to see if Rafa Benitez can turn it around from here.

The fans seemed unimpressed with Mohamed Diame’s performance against Brighton yesterday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display.

The powerful midfielder struggled to impose himself on the game and he was quite wasteful as well.

Jonjo Shelvey was the only Newcastle player who came close to scoring but he was denied by a lovely save from Mat Ryan.

Here are some of the reactions to Diame’s performance.

 

Trippier says Lloris is “one of the best in the world”
West Ham fans react to Mark Noble's display vs Tottenham

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com