Newcastle fans react to Danny Rose’ display

29 February, 2020

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley in the Premier League today.

The Magpies failed to create too many chances and they looked toothless in front of the goal.

Steve Bruce’s men have been really mediocre in attack this season and the fans were expecting an improvement today. However, the players have failed to deliver once again.

Earlier in the week, Bruce suggested that Newcastle are working on a different formation for this game. But it seems that goals are still hard to come by.

The fans seemed disappointed with the performance in general but Danny Rose’s display was particularly infuriating.

The on-loan Tottenham defender lacked motivation throughout the game and the 29-year-old seemed disinterested.

Rose has lost his sharpness and he will have to work hard to win over the fans.

The former England international doesn’t seem match fit either and it will be interesting to see if he manages to keep his starting berth in the coming games.

On form, he is one of the best left-backs in the league and Newcastle would have expected more when they decided to sign him halfway through the season.

It will be interesting to see if he can turn it around now.

Here is what the fans had to say about Rose.

