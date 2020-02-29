Newcastle fans react to Danny Rose’ display

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley in the Premier League today.
The Magpies failed to create too many chances and they looked toothless in front of the goal.
Steve Bruce’s men have been really mediocre in attack this season and the fans were expecting an improvement today. However, the players have failed to deliver once again.
Earlier in the week, Bruce suggested that Newcastle are working on a different formation for this game. But it seems that goals are still hard to come by.
The fans seemed disappointed with the performance in general but Danny Rose’s display was particularly infuriating.
The on-loan Tottenham defender lacked motivation throughout the game and the 29-year-old seemed disinterested.
Rose has lost his sharpness and he will have to work hard to win over the fans.
The former England international doesn’t seem match fit either and it will be interesting to see if he manages to keep his starting berth in the coming games.
On form, he is one of the best left-backs in the league and Newcastle would have expected more when they decided to sign him halfway through the season.
It will be interesting to see if he can turn it around now.
Here is what the fans had to say about Rose.
Danny Rose out there playing like he’s having a Sunday stroll through Leazes Park.
Doesn’t looked bothered to put any effort into this match. #nufc
— Toon Army Cleveland (@ToonArmyTheLand) February 29, 2020
Danny Rose does not want to play for #NUFC.
— Longstaff Is Skint (@LongstaffIsMint) February 29, 2020
Massively underwhelming Danny Rose. …..
— Ben Walker (@BenWalker1984) February 29, 2020
Danny Rose is looking a problem – worst player on the pitch. No interest in getting forward to provide an overlap and quite frankly not interested in putting any effort in at the back either. On current form he’s actually a downgrade from Dummett at LB! #NUFC
— Zach Leggett (@Zach_Leggett) February 29, 2020
Danny rose isn’t fit enough to walk to the shops nevermond play 90 minutes of premier league football week in and week out
— Ollie (@nufcoliverr) February 29, 2020
Aye we’re lucky we have pretty good defenders, and a quality keeper. Lets not mention danny rose though
— Lewis (@_lewisnufc_) February 29, 2020
Danny Rose is a fraud. Looked massively out of shape and made 1 decent pass all game. #NUFC
— Liam Robson (@robbo_07) February 29, 2020
That’s Danny Rose’s name officially crossed off his Euro’s squad list then.
— Zach Leggett (@Zach_Leggett) February 29, 2020
What did Hayden do that was decent. Totally anonymous. Only Danny Rose worse. Bruce will take us down. Probably this season, if not definitely next.
— Mark Johnson (@Jonna1892) February 29, 2020