Newcastle fans react to Danny Rose display vs Man City

Newcastle crashed to a 5-0 loss against Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and David Silva sealed a comfortable home win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Spaniard would have wanted a reaction from his players after the defeat against Southampton and he should be pretty content with what he has seen today.

The win leaves Manchester City second in the table with 69 points. Meanwhile, Newcastle are now 13th with 43 points.

The Magpies have been quite impressive since the restart the fans will be disappointed with the performance today. There is no doubt that City are far superior but Newcastle are capable of putting up a better fight.

The away side lacked desire and commitment today and they were deservedly thrashed by the Premier League giants.

It seems that Danny Rose was one of the few players who can come away with a bit of respect from the game. Some of the Newcastle fans seem to think that the on-loan left-back did reasonably well today along with Dubravka.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle sign Rose permanently at the end of this season.

Here is what they had to say about the 30-year-old defender’s performance against Manchester City.

Danny Rose, our best player so far today #NUFC — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) July 8, 2020

Danny rose best player for us. Not much choice in this game but used his experience well to buy much needed free kicks and time. Bentaleb…what a shit show #nufc — Goelinton (@Goelinton) July 8, 2020

Rose was good tonight I’m stopping there — Wayne more (@Carrollsinger) July 8, 2020

Rose and krafth were ok. Rest terrible. — Michael Pullan (@michaelpullan) July 8, 2020

Everyone was poor, but Rose was our best player by a country mile. Looked like he at least gave a shit — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) July 8, 2020

Danny Rose mentioned recently he’s playing for his future at @NUFC I think he played okay condisdering the result and poor performance from 90% of the team Thoughts? #NUFC — NUFC HQ (@NUFC_HQ) July 8, 2020

Agreed. One of a few…dubravka being one. Schar not being one…. — Simon (@LittleHenryD) July 8, 2020