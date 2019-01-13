Newcastle fans react to Christian Atsu’s display vs Chelsea

Newcastle United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League last night.
Goals from Pedro and Willian ensured the three points for Maurizio Sarri’s men.
The Spaniard gave the home side a well-deserved lead early on in the game but Newcastle did exceedingly well to get back into the game.
Ciaran Clark scored in the 40th minute to level things up for the visitors but Willian managed to score the winner in the second half with an outstanding curling effort.
The Magpies won’t be too disappointed with their performance but the result puts them under a lot of pressure. Rafa Benitez’s men are now 18th in the Premier League table.
Newcastle could have taken something from the game with a bit more efficiency. They were quite wasteful with the ball and Christian Atsu should have done better.
The winger had a mediocre game and the Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display.
Here are some of the reactions.
Sell Atsu bring in my nan she’s got a decent left peg #NUFC
— John O’Reilly (@john___11_) January 12, 2019
Atsu is terrible 😞
— тσвє🇳🇬 (@tobenna0eze) January 12, 2019
Atsu playing like he has won a competition to play today
— Action Jackson (@anacondanufc) January 12, 2019
🎶Oh Christian Atsu, he’s a waste of oxygen… 🎶
— J (@J_92__) January 12, 2019
Atsu’s worse than Ali Dia
— Tommy Fereday (@Fereday04) January 12, 2019
We scored from a Ritchie corner. But at least three times after that played a short set piece to Atsu who didn’t manage a successful delivery all evening – that level of stupidity is unjustifiable.
— KTDT (@KTD89) January 12, 2019
School boy stuff mate, last minute just put it in the box. Atsu is fucking shit
— Dowdy Dowds (@DowdsDowdy) January 12, 2019
Stupid is as stupid does. Atsu is thick as mince.
— thisannoyedme (@thisannoyedme) January 12, 2019
Atsu should never play again either after that. What a fucking brain dead twat. Go fuck off and build some houses and schools in Ghana and never play for us again you absolute clown.
— Mark Byers (@MrMarkByers) January 12, 2019