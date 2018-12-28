Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Benitez’ worrying transfer update

Newcastle fans react to Benitez’ worrying transfer update

28 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has dropped a worrying transfer update.

After his side’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield, the Spaniard confirmed that he is still in the dark about Newcastle’s January transfer plans.

Clearly, Benitez is not sure about the backing in the January transfer window and it will be interesting to see if Ashley can fund a couple of new signings.

The Magpies are in desperate need of additions and the fans will be very worried about the situation.

Newcastle have been in very poor form this season and if this continues, they could go down at the end.

Benitez’ side is lacking in multiple areas but they need to improve their attack immediately. The Magpies have struggled to create and score goals since the start of the season.

Newcastle fans have reacted to the comments from their manager. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

Tottenham fans react to reports of Dembele's exit
Gordon Dalziel gives his verdict on Rangers' James Tavernier

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com