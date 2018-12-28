Newcastle fans react to Benitez’ worrying transfer update

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has dropped a worrying transfer update.
After his side’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield, the Spaniard confirmed that he is still in the dark about Newcastle’s January transfer plans.
Clearly, Benitez is not sure about the backing in the January transfer window and it will be interesting to see if Ashley can fund a couple of new signings.
The Magpies are in desperate need of additions and the fans will be very worried about the situation.
Newcastle have been in very poor form this season and if this continues, they could go down at the end.
Benitez’ side is lacking in multiple areas but they need to improve their attack immediately. The Magpies have struggled to create and score goals since the start of the season.
Newcastle fans have reacted to the comments from their manager. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.
Here are some of the tweets from earlier.
I’m worried rafa will stay!!!!! Surely his chances have ran out!!! His bad changes against wolves cost us… Parked bus at home against bottom of league then went for it by changing a right back for a right bacl… And then today… A tactical genius my arse…
— Quinny#NUFC (@1984craigquinn) December 26, 2018
Literally never any good news comes out of the club.
— DG (@DavidJG80) December 26, 2018
Are we stuck in a merry go round? Absolute joke this club
— James Maughan (@jamesmmaughan) December 26, 2018
I actually hope he walks now. I mean what’s the point…
— Claire Tate (@Claire_NUFC) December 26, 2018
That’s it, like I have been saying, No Takeover, No Transfer Fund and Rafa’s last season!!
— Christopher Maddison (@MaddisonCD) December 26, 2018
In other words.. Rafa is leaving, well recruit from the managerial merry go round, get relegated, struggle in the championship. Time for #nufc fans to boycott no?? 🗣”never stop going to the match to support my club” 🤦🏻♂️
— Michael Marshall (@mikmarshall80) December 26, 2018