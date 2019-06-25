Newcastle fans react to Ayoze Perez’s message to Benitez

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez sent out a message to Rafa Benítez after it was confirmed that the Spanish manager is leaving the club this summer.
Benitez’s Newcastle contract expires this month and there will be no extension.
Perez tweeted him a good luck message and labelled him as a top manager on his social media post.
Gracias @rafabenitezweb por estos años, mucha suerte en tus nuevos proyectos! Eres un mister 🔝
Thank you Rafa for all these years at Newcastle and good luck in the future! You are a 🔝 manager pic.twitter.com/pzVQ6voRw7
— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) June 24, 2019
The 25-year-old Newcastle forward did well under Benitez’s management last season and it will be interesting to see how this departure affects Perez’s future at the club.
He has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer. The departure of a top class manager like Benitez could certainly persuade Perez to look for a new adventure now.
Some of the Newcastle fans have now taken to Twitter to react to Perez’s message to Benitez. They have tweeted him that it would be understandable if he wants to leave the club as well.
Newcastle are in a state of turmoil right now and the fans are not going to blame Perez if he decides to leave this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Here are some of the tweets to Perez from the Newcastle fans.
Do what’s best for your career and get yourself away as well. This isn’t the club for players with ambition.
— 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕞𝕊𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣 (@TheMackemSlayer) June 24, 2019
Get yourself away Bonny lad, find a club who’ll treat you and it’s fans well.
— No Comment (@MicB2013) June 24, 2019
Get out while you can
— Connor Jacques (@connorjacques_) June 24, 2019
Love you to bits but get out the club while you can, going no where and you could do a shit tonne better than us
— Tom (@Tommy_Jackson9) June 24, 2019
I wouldnt blame you @AyozePG if you decide to go either. So sick of our owner.
— Ross S. (@DreadedScurrvy) June 24, 2019
Gracias to you too. Get yourself to Sevilla. You’ll never progress here.
— Phyllis Dietrichson (@OfficielKaybaye) June 24, 2019