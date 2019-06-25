Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Ayoze Perez’s message to Benitez

25 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez sent out a message to Rafa Benítez after it was confirmed that the Spanish manager is leaving the club this summer.

Benitez’s Newcastle contract expires this month and there will be no extension.

Perez tweeted him a good luck message and labelled him as a top manager on his social media post.

The 25-year-old Newcastle forward did well under Benitez’s management last season and it will be interesting to see how this departure affects Perez’s future at the club.

He has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer. The departure of a top class manager like Benitez could certainly persuade Perez to look for a new adventure now.

Some of the Newcastle fans have now taken to Twitter to react to Perez’s message to Benitez. They have tweeted him that it would be understandable if he wants to leave the club as well.

Newcastle are in a state of turmoil right now and the fans are not going to blame Perez if he decides to leave this summer.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the tweets to Perez from the Newcastle fans.

