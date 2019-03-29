Newcastle fans react to Ayoze Perez’s comments on his future

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has once again admitted that it might be time to move on for him in the summer.
The player admitted to El Chiringuito (via Chronicle) that he has been at the club for five years and the time has come for a change.
He said: “I believe in the cycles. I think there is a moment where you plan things, to undergo a change and I think after five years, I think it’s the moment.”
It will be interesting to see where he ends up in summer. Perez has been a decent player for Newcastle over the years and he will be missed if he decides to move on.
The 25-year-old Spaniard is in good form right now and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly and guide his club to a respectable finish before making his decision.
He won’t be short of suitors if he decides to move. A return to Spain could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
Perez would be a good fit for several La Liga clubs apart from the top three.
Newcastle fans have now reacted to his comments on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.
In terms of what we can get for Ayoze, this summer might be a good time to sell him. He’s doing very well in the three amigo’s, so his price may inflate somewhat. At the same time, if he goes, it’ll be a sad day, a tremendous servant for #NUFC, no matter the frustrations at times
Hope he has a cracking end to the season and the big Spanish sides come in for him, hes a canny lad, and served us well, but I wouldn’t be gutted to see him go, we need to upgrade anyway
He’s only come good since Almerion turned up. A handful of goals and it’s gone to his head. Let him go, I think then we’ll see the best of Almerion.
Sell him and move on if he wants to go.
I certainly won’t be gutted if he goes
