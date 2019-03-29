Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Ayoze Perez’s comments on his future

Newcastle fans react to Ayoze Perez’s comments on his future

29 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has once again admitted that it might be time to move on for him in the summer.

The player admitted to El Chiringuito (via Chronicle) that he has been at the club for five years and the time has come for a change.

He said: “I believe in the cycles. I think there is a moment where you plan things, to undergo a change and I think after five years, I think it’s the moment.”

It will be interesting to see where he ends up in summer. Perez has been a decent player for Newcastle over the years and he will be missed if he decides to move on.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is in good form right now and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly and guide his club to a respectable finish before making his decision.

He won’t be short of suitors if he decides to move. A return to Spain could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Perez would be a good fit for several La Liga clubs apart from the top three.

Newcastle fans have now reacted to his comments on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.

 

Everton fans react to interest in Patrik Schick
Tottenham keen on Leicester City's Harvey Barnes

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com