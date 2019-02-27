Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Ayoze Perez’ display against Burnley

27 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle picked up a massive win over Burnley in the Premier League last night.

First half goals from Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff handed the Magpies their second win in four days.

Rafa Benitez will be delighted with his side’s performance in the 2-0 win. Newcastle controlled the game from start to finish and they could have scored more on another day.

The win takes Newcastle up to 13 in the League table and they will be looking to pull further clear of the drop zone in the coming weeks.

Newcastle have certainly improved a lot in the recent weeks and if they can put together a run of good results now, a top half finish isn’t beyond them.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff put in another solid display for his side. Meanwhile, January signing Miguel Almiron continues to adapt to the Premier League.

However, Ayoze Perez’ display was a bit disappointing last night. The Spaniard seemed to lack conviction and he was wasteful.

The home fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the attacker’s display and here are some of the reactions.

