Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin display vs Bournemouth

Newcastle picked up a 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Goals from Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro sealed a magnificent away win for the Magpies.





Dan Gosling scored the only goal for Bournemouth deep into injury time.

Steve Bruce’s side are now 12th in the table, just four points behind seventh-placed Arsenal. Newcastle will be hoping to finish the season strongly and break into the top half of the table.

They have been very impressive since the restart and Bruce will be hoping for more of the same from his players in the coming weeks.

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin put on a world-class display for his side.

Not only did he terrorise the Bournemouth defence with his flair, but he also managed to create three of the four goals Newcastle scored today.

It will be interesting to see if Saint-Maximin can guide his team to a respectable finish this season.

If he continues to perform at this level, Newcastle might find it tough to hold on to him in the future. Saint-Maximin has been the best player at the club ever since he joined Steve Bruce’s side.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the 23-year-old winger’s performance today.

ASM is just too good. What a player 🔥 #NUFC — ToonArmy (@toonarmy_com) July 1, 2020

He’s amazing — Ellie (@Ellie_Nufc9) July 1, 2020

Can we give him a 8 year contract to celebrate the end of Alan’s ? — Sam Bellhouse (@sam_bellhouse) July 1, 2020

Give him a 15 year deal on 500k a week. He is god: — Kie (@KRClayts) July 1, 2020

Legend in the making. — Chris Colwell (@ChrisX666) July 1, 2020

Without ASM this year, we would be in the bottom 3. We have to keep hold of him at all costs, amazing player #NUFC — Angel 💙 (@AngelNUFC) July 1, 2020

we don’t deserve asm man, world class, without him we’d be in the mud pic.twitter.com/cyUkQHLjp4 — riley (@whoaamindinawe) July 1, 2020