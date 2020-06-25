Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin display vs Aston Villa

Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa yesterday.

Steve Bruce’s side will be disappointed to have dropped two points at home. They could have won the game but Elomohamady scored a late equaliser for the visitors.





Dwight Gayle had given the home side the lead on the 68th minute but the Magpies failed to hold on to their advantage.

The win leaves Newcastle 13th in the table with 39 points and they will fancy their chances of breaking into the top half before the end of the season.

Steve Bruce has done a good job so far and he will want to finish the season strongly. Newcastle have looked impressive since the resumption of the Premier League.

Allan Saint-Maximin put on another impressive display for the home side. The 23-year-old has been integral to Newcastle’s attack since joining the club and he terrorised the Villa defence at times.

Bruce and the Newcastle fans will be hoping for more of the same from their charismatic winger in the upcoming games as well.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Allan Saint-Maximin’s display yesterday and here is what they had to say after the game.

True, we’ve got a few decent players in the team, Saint Maximin has been world class since the re-start. Would love to see him under someone like a Potchetino dare I say it — Ben (@Forbsey67) June 24, 2020

Saint-Maximin is something else! What an amazing player. If we had a proven goal scorer up top then we’d get more wins #NUFC — Matt Taylor (@Matty_Taylor_94) June 24, 2020

Allan Saint-Maximin is more naturally gifted than Nicolas Pepe — Fin (@NUFCFW) June 24, 2020

Saint-Maximin was phenomenal again tonight. We find ourselves saying it every week, but he’s a special player, no idea where we’d be this season without him. #nufc — Sanjay (@nufcsanjay) June 24, 2020

Mental how we got Saint-Maximin for 20m. Could sell him for 60m+ Easily. Unreal talent — Cameron Findlay (@Logan14Cameron) June 24, 2020

Traore and Saint Maximin on either side of the pitch would be mental. #NUFC — Shane Saunders (@ShaneSaunders88) June 24, 2020

He is a very special player. Hope he stays for his career. — Simon (@LittleHenryD) June 24, 2020