Newcastle fans pick their player of the season so far

Newcastle fans think Martin Dubravka has been their player of the season so far.
The Chronicle directed the question towards the Newcastle fans on Twitter earlier and most of them believe that the 31-year-old keeper has been their standout player.
Dubravka is undoubtedly the most consistent player at the club and therefore the answers are hardly surprising. He has been one of the best keepers in the league ever since he moved to Newcastle.
The experienced shot-stopper has saved Newcastle countless times in the past and this season. He will be hoping to guide them to a top-half finish if football resumes again this season.
Currently, the Premier League has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubravka will be delighted with the admiration of the Newcastle fans and he will be looking to work harder and improve.
The goalkeeper is at the peak of his powers right now and Bruce will be hoping for more match-winning displays from his star player in future.
The Premier League executives have reiterated their desire to complete the remaining games when it is safe to do so, but the government are nowhere close to bringing the pandemic under control.
It will be interesting to see what happens if football cannot resume by June.
Dubravka pic.twitter.com/oDOXozpkax
— NUFC Gallowgate (@NUFCgallowgate) April 4, 2020
Dubrvaka not even close
— Daniel Emslie (@DanEmslie02) April 4, 2020
My head says Dubravka… My heart says @asaintmaximin ❤️ a player that gets fans off their seats. Brought some magic to SJP
— ads86 (@8adam6) April 4, 2020
ASM, for sheer excitement. Performance has to be Dubravka
— David Egerton (@davedgie22) April 4, 2020
By a country mile pic.twitter.com/AEPRO5VqrD
— Graeme Bell (@GraemeBell_NUFC) April 4, 2020
Dubravka. No debate tbh
— Rohan Banerjee (@RBanerjee23) April 4, 2020
Dubravka wirhout a doubt
— Kieran (@Shelvey_SZN) April 4, 2020