Newcastle fans pick Dubravka as their player of the season so far

5 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Some of the Newcastle fans have picked their player of the season so far.

The Magpies have had a mixed season but Martin Dubravka has been outstanding for them since the very first day.

The 31-year-old is one of the best shot-stoppers in the league and he has bailed out Newcastle time and again.

Most of the Newcastle fans seem to agree that the £80k-a-week star has been their best player so far and it is hardly surprising.

The attackers have failed to deliver consistently and Newcastle do not have too many standout defenders either.

Dubravka seems like an obvious choice.

It will be interesting to see how the Magpies finish their season now. They have a chance of breaking into the top half if they can put together a good run.

Dubravka will be crucial to their ambitions. He has made a big difference since joining the club and Newcastle will need him in top form between now and the end of the season.

The player is adored by the fans and he will be delighted to see this admiration from the Newcastle fans. He will be looking to work harder and keep producing top quality performances for the Magpies in future as well.

