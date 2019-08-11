Newcastle fans not impressed with Steve Bruce’s comments after Arsenal defeat

Newcastle United started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday.
In a game that saw both the teams struggling to make enough clear cut chances, the Gunners took the lead in the 58th minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although Newcastle’s slack defending was to blame for the goal.
There was hardly anything positive for Newcastle and Steve Bruce apart from the performances of two new signings – Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin – both having gone close to scoring with a shot blocked.
After the game, Bruce said that his side were punished thanks to one error made by them. Bruce is still far from being a popular figure at Newcastle, and many fans didn’t like his comment at all.
Bruce will be extremely disappointed with the poor defending from his side that left Aubameyang free to score the decider.
Till that point, the Newcastle defence coped admirably with the threat posed by the Gunners. Both Joelinton and Miguel Almiron worked tirelessly, but with only 38% of possession, they were pretty flat throughout the game.