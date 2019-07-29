Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans do not want Ronaldo Aarons to be given another chance

29 July, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United winger Ronaldo Aarons has thanked new manager Steve Bruce for giving him another chance to prove his worth.

Since making his senior debut for the club in 2014, the 23-year-old has played only 27 games for the Magpies in all competitions, while he has spent loan spells at Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec and Sheffield United.

Bruce has fielded him as a striker in the 2-1 defeat against Preston North End. The winger worked hard in the first 45 minutes and feels he is getting better.

According to reports from The Chronicle, Bruce is an admirer of Aarons. The Newcastle boss signed him on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, and he wants to give him a fair chance after the winger was frozen out under Rafa Benitez.

However, many Newcastle fans believe that he is simply not good enough for the Magpies, and the club should consider selling him this summer.

Aarons was without a squad number after failing to get into Newcastle’s Premier League squad last season, but he is expected to be a part of Bruce’s plans going forward.

