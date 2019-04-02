Newcastle fans concerned something not right between Matt Ritchie and Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Monday night.
Some Newcastle United fans have spotted a concerning sign – they can’t understand why Matt Ritchie is avoiding to pass to Newcastle’s record signing striker Miguel Almiron.
Almiron joined the Magpies in the January transfer window for a club record transfer fee, and has made a strong impression. He played in a more advanced role in front of Ritchie last night, but the 29-year-old always looked for other options instead of passing to him.
And many Newcastle supporters are puzzled why Ritchie refused to pick Almiron when the striker was clearly making positive runs.
Tonight’s match confirmed:
1) Schar is key to our success on both sides of the ball;
2) We need two quality wingbacks if we continue with this system next season;
3) There’s an obvious tension from Ritchie towards Almiron. Rafa needs to sort this. It’s ridiculous now.
— The Right Toon (@RightToon) April 2, 2019
Been saying this for weeks! Ritchie seems to ignore Almiron’s runs and either passes back or into the middle of the pitch.
— Michael K Garber (@MikeKGarber) April 2, 2019
There’s no quotes from anyone on this Lee only Rafa talking about game? For the last few games though the amount of times I’m screaming at Ritchie to pass to miggy is crazy! He’s super quick just play the pass! You can see almiron pointing every time but he doesn’t get the pass.
— Mark Pickard (@MarkyPickard) April 2, 2019
Don’t think it’s bizarre as much as it’s Almiron playing in the position Ritchie thinks he should play in. Always complaining when he’s subbed. I can see him being sold in the summer.
— Dan Snowden (@DanSnowden) April 2, 2019
Ritchie needs to finally realise we actually signed Almiron and that he can pass to him. Rondon was poor last night but just back from international break so hopefully see him back to normal on Saturday.
— Scott Johnson (@SAJtoonfan) April 2, 2019
During Almiron’s debut Ritchie visibly looked annoyed with him whenever he tried to make a clever run or do something creative. Every game since that moment he blatantly refuses to play the ball to Almiron. Glad it’s been picked up on as it’s definitely being talked about by fans
— Alan (@alanjewels) April 2, 2019
I’m sorry but since Almiron has came he’s literally made 100s of gut busting runs in behind and Ritchie never plays him in, always goes side ways or back over, quite clearly an issue
— Conor Swann (@SwannConor) April 2, 2019
Newcastle struggled to make an impact during the game as Arsenal completely dominated. Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scored for the Gunners to seal all three points.
Almiron is yet to score for the Magpies since joining the club, and he was hardly involved in the game last night.
Following the defeat, Newcastle find themselves 14th in the Premier League, seven points above the drop zone.