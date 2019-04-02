Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle fans concerned something not right between Matt Ritchie and Miguel Almiron

2 April, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Newcastle United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Monday night.

Some Newcastle United fans have spotted a concerning sign – they can’t understand why Matt Ritchie is avoiding to pass to Newcastle’s record signing striker Miguel Almiron.

Almiron joined the Magpies in the January transfer window for a club record transfer fee, and has made a strong impression. He played in a more advanced role in front of Ritchie last night, but the 29-year-old always looked for other options instead of passing to him.

And many Newcastle supporters are puzzled why Ritchie refused to pick Almiron when the striker was clearly making positive runs.

Newcastle struggled to make an impact during the game as Arsenal completely dominated. Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scored for the Gunners to seal all three points.

Almiron is yet to score for the Magpies since joining the club, and he was hardly involved in the game last night.

Following the defeat, Newcastle find themselves 14th in the Premier League, seven points above the drop zone.

