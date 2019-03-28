Newcastle eyeing up a move for Stefano Sensi

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serie A midfielder Stefano Sensi this summer.
According to The Northern Echo, the Magpies are very keen on the player and they have scouted him numerous times already this season.
The likes of Hayden and Shelvey have been linked with moves away from the club and Sensi is being looked at as a replacement.
The Italian midfielder is very highly rated around Europe and he has already managed to break into the first team scene for the national team.
Sensi has been in great form for Sassuolo as well.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can pull off the move. Serie A sides are thought to be looking at the player as well and the Premier League side will have to break the bank to fend off the competition.
Sensi could be a superb partner for Sean Longstaff at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield next season.
The 23-year-old is a complete midfielder who can defend and control the tempo of the game. Sensi is an excellent passer and his tackling is quite impressive as well.
Furthermore, the Italian is a set piece expert and that is something Newcastle could use.