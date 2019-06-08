Newcastle eyeing up a move for Seko Fofana

Newcastle are interested in signing the Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana this summer.
According to a report from Calciomercato (translated by SportWitness), the Magpies have a concrete interest in the 24-year-old central midfielder.
Fofana has done well in Serie A this past season and he could prove to be a good addition to Benitez’s midfield.
Newcastle are expected to lose Hayden this summer and Fofana would be the ideal replacement.
The 24-year-old is blessed with good vision and flair. He will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s play.
Fofana is adept at threading in through balls behind the opposition defence. He is also very good at driving forward and going past players.
Newcastle are currently lacking a midfielder with his skill set and he would complement Longstaff well.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to agree on a fee with Udinese now.
Apparently, the Italian club value the midfielder at around €15m. Newcastle should be able to afford that if they truly want him.
The Magpies are in desperate need of reinforcements/improvements this summer and players like Fofana would help them take the next step.