Newcastle eyeing up a move for Sebastien Haller, fans react

1 November, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are prepared to make a move for Sebastien Haller in January.

The Magpies have struggled to score goals so far this season and Benitez is keen on addressing that situation.

According to the Northern Echo, Benitez has asked his head of recruitment, Steve Nickson, to focus on improving the club’s attack in January.

Haller has been in good form so far for Frankfurt and he would certainly improve Newcastle during the second half of the season. The 24-year-old has scored six goals in nine Bundesliga games so far.

As per the report from the Northern Echo, Newcastle have scouted the former France U21 extensively.

It will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley backs the manager with funds now. Too often in the past, Newcastle have missed out on key targets because of the limited resources.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Haller rumours.

Here are some of the best reactions.

