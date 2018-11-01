Newcastle eyeing up a move for Sebastien Haller, fans react

Newcastle are prepared to make a move for Sebastien Haller in January.
The Magpies have struggled to score goals so far this season and Benitez is keen on addressing that situation.
According to the Northern Echo, Benitez has asked his head of recruitment, Steve Nickson, to focus on improving the club’s attack in January.
Haller has been in good form so far for Frankfurt and he would certainly improve Newcastle during the second half of the season. The 24-year-old has scored six goals in nine Bundesliga games so far.
As per the report from the Northern Echo, Newcastle have scouted the former France U21 extensively.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley backs the manager with funds now. Too often in the past, Newcastle have missed out on key targets because of the limited resources.
Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Haller rumours.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Same old story gee up the fans for a very hard fall of 0 spent 😂
— MAGPIES (@mrtboy64) October 30, 2018
The only problem will be paying actual money
— David Punton (@DavePunton) October 30, 2018
Dust the Monopoly money off….Charnley is going in🙃
— Janet (@janshoes) October 30, 2018
damn it. I was looking forward to winning a few games in the championship but it looks like we’re staying up now
— mattovo (@mattovo) October 30, 2018
Fast forward to end of January when penfold proclaims “just could not get the deal over the line” true to form
— Steve Atkinson (@SteveAt91142691) October 30, 2018
Unless he’s valued at 1million then we’ve no chance
— Honey Badger WS (@WarrenSpence) October 30, 2018