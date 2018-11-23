Newcastle eyeing up a move for Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United are looking to sign Miguel Almiron in January.
According to The Sun, Rafa Benitez is desperate to sign the playmaker but it remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley will back the Spaniard in the market.
Apparently, West Ham and Everton are interested in the player as well.
The 24-year-old is very highly rated in America and he is expected to move in January. There is no doubt that he could be a handy option for the Magpies during the second half of the season.
The report adds that Almiron will cost around £15million and Benitez is pushing hard for his services.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can land the Paraguayan in January. Newcastle could definitely use some creative input and Almiron would be ideal.
The 24-year-old can play as the number ten or as an attacking midfielder in the wide areas. He will bring more creativity to the side and help the likes of Rondon by creating more chances for them.