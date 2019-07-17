Newcastle eyeing up a move for Maxime Gonalons

Newcastle are interested in signing the French midfielder Maxime Gonalons this summer.
According to reports from Italy, the Magpies are keen on the experienced defensive midfielder who is available on a bargain.
Calciomercato claims that Newcastle are set to submit an offer in the coming days.
The 30-year-old is unwanted at Roma and the Italians are likely to accept a reasonable offer for him. He cost them £4.5m and Newcastle could sign him for a similar or lower price.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Gonalons was a good player before his move to Rome and if he can rediscover his Ligue 1 form, he could prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s side.
Newcastle need some depth in central midfield and Gonalons could partner Longstaff at the heart of Bruce’s midfield next season.
The Magpies need additions all across the pitch and signing someone like Gonalons would improve their midfield without spending too much. It would allow them to invest most of their resources on the other areas of the squad.
The signing looks like a no brainer and Newcastle should look to wrap it up if they are truly interested.
Gonalons needs a fresh start as well and he is unlikely to object to a move to the Premier League.