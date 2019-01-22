Newcastle eyeing up a move for Martin Terrier

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Lyon forward Martin Terrier.
The 21-year-old is highly rated in France and Rafa Benitez wants him to strengthen Newcastle’s attack.
According to L’Equipe, Newcastle have already made enquiries for the player but they have been told that the player is not for sale.
The Premier League club have explored the option of a loan move until the end of the season as well.
Terrier is unlikely to start for Lyon this season and a loan move would be beneficial for him. It will be interesting to see if Rafa Benitez manages to convince them.
Terrier can play as the striker as well as a wide forward. He could be an ideal addition alongside Perez and Rondon. He will add loads of pace and flair to the Newcastle attack.
Newcastle are in desperate need of goals and they will need to bring in a forward if they want to finish the season strongly.
Signing someone like Terrier on loan would be a terrific bargain buy.
The likes of Dembele, Traore and Depay are all ahead of Terrier in the pecking order at Lyon and the French club should look to loan him out if Newcastle can promise him regular game time.