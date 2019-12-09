Newcastle eyeing up a move for Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle are keen on the Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen.
According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are looking to sign at least one player in January and Steve Bruce likes the Hull City star.
Bowen has been in fantastic form for the Championship outfit for a while now and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.
A move to Newcastle United would be ideal for his career right now. Also, it would give the Magpies more options in attack.
Steve Bruce’s side are in good form right now and they have managed to break into the top half of the table. With the correct additions in January, they can finish the season really strongly.
The likes of Arsenal, Everton, West Ham have faltered this season and Newcastle have a great chance of securing a top ten finish.
Bowen will add creativity and goals to the side. The likes of Joelinton are not scoring consistently this season and the Hull City star could make up for that.
He has scored 13 goals in 20 games for Hull this season.
Hull City won’t want to sell the 22-year-old midway through the season and Newcastle might have to pay over the odds to secure his services.