Newcastle eyeing up a move for Harry Wilson

Newcastle are keen on the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.
The young Welshman was on loan at Derby County this past season and he managed to impress in the Championship.
Wilson is unlikely to get first-team chances at Anfield next season and therefore a permanent move might be on the cards this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Crystal Palace and Southampton are interested in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come up with an offer soon.
Liverpool might be willing to sell the player for the right price as he is not a part of Klopp’s first team plans.
Furthermore, Wilson will fancy playing in the Premier League as well. If Newcastle come in for him, he is unlikely to turn them down.
Rafa Benitez could use a goalscoring winger like Harry Wilson. The Liverpool youngster will add pace, creativity and goals to his side.
The 22-year-old has 18 goals and 4 assists for Derby this past season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Atsu.
Benitez is a top quality coach and he will help the youngster develop further.
If the Magpies can agree on a reasonable fee now, the transfer should be a no brainer for them.