Newcastle eyeing up a move for Ahmed Elmohamady

Newcastle are keen on the Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady this summer.
Steve Bruce has worked with the player before and he wants to bring the experienced Championship ace to St James’ Park.
According to The Sun, Bruce is ready to fight for the transfer. Apparently, his transfer team want to sign someone younger but he prefers the 31-year-old.
Elmohamady is past his peak and signing him would be a foolish move right now. Newcastle should look at players with more potential.
It will be interesting to see if Bruce gets his wish eventually.
Newcastle are in desperate need of a right-sided defender this summer. The likes of Manquillo and Yedlin are unreliable.
The Magpies have improved on Dummett with the signing of Jetro Willems and they want to bring in a right-back as well.
They were linked with a move for Emil Krafth but the offer wasn’t accepted in the end.
With just a few days left in the window, Newcastle will have to move quickly to secure a defender. If they cannot find quality young alternatives, Bruce might just be able to force through a move for the 91-cap Egyptian international.
Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news.
Bruce has no say in transfers
Literally zero chance of us signing him, especially at 31
— Dell 🇫🇷 (@agbnufc) August 3, 2019
I’m so pleased he is actually not in charge of transfers. Imagine him slotting in and cattermole as our captain? Dear god my head hurts of the thought
— Chris Carr (@CarrChr1s) August 3, 2019
Didn’t see that one coming…..
— Jason Miller (@rough_justice76) August 3, 2019
He’s good
— Neil Wood (@narcolepticneil) August 3, 2019
Don’t believe it, cheap journalism. He would never come, not good enough, wrong age. Nothing about it is NUFC
— Dean (@Bix1985) August 3, 2019