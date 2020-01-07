Newcastle eyeing Sampdoria defender Omar Colley

Newcastle are interested in signing the Sampdoria defender Omar Colley this month.
According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb (translated by Sportwitness), the Magpies want to improve their back four and they have identified the 27-year-old as a target.
The report also adds that Newcastle officials will travel to Italy to begin talks for the defender in the next few days.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can agree on a deal with the Italian club. Sampdoria are under no pressure to sell the player and Newcastle will have to pay over the odds to secure his services.
Furthermore, the player will need some convincing as well.
Steve Bruce’s side have been mediocre at the back this season and they could do with a quality partner for Schar. Colley has done well in Belgium and Italy; he should be able to adapt to the Premier League as well.
Apparently, Newcastle have watched the player numerous times.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley backs his manager in the market now. The Newcastle owner will have to loosen his purse-strings if the Magpies are to improve and finish the season strongly.