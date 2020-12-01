Newcastle exploring the possibility of signing Jetro Willems permanently

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bring Jetro Willems back to the club when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The 26-year-old left-back was on loan at St James’ Park last season but his stay at the club was cut short when he picked up a season-ending injury. Despite his short time at the club, Willems managed to win over the fans with his performances and commitment towards Newcastle United.





The Dutchman has now managed to recover from his knee injury and he is back in training with his parent club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Newcastle had explored the possibility of signing him earlier this season as well but he was still recovering from his injury and would not have passed the medical during the summer transfer window. The Magpies ended up signing Jamal Lewis from Norwich City instead.

As per Shields Gazette, the player is thought to be open to the idea of returning to Newcastle United and feels he has unfinished business at the club.

Earlier in August, the player said: Willems said: “It’s sad that it ended like that. I feel like I’m not done yet. We will see. It would be great to be back – and show them at St James’s.”

The Dutchman has a contract with the German club until next summer and he could be available for a reasonable fee in January. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies are willing to splash out on him this season.

Ideally, Newcastle should look to invest in a quality midfielder instead. They have the defensive options to get through this season and a move for Willems would make more sense at the end of this season.

Also, it remains to be seen how they accommodate the Dutchman in their starting lineup if the move goes through. Jamal Lewis is a highly rated talent who needs to play regularly in order to achieve his potential and dropping him down the pecking order for Willems would make no sense.