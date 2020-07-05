Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham keen on Barcelona’s Emerson

Barcelona defender Emerson is thought to be a man in demand this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham are keen on the player.





Spurs were linked with the player earlier this year as well.

It will be interesting to see which of three clubs come forward with an offer first. All three clubs could use a right-back next season and Emerson would be a good signing for them.

Emerson is part-owned by Betis and he has been on loan at the club. The defender could be made available for transfer this summer. The report claims that Barcelona are now looking to make the most of the interest in the player and cash in on him.

Emerson is a talented young defender who would be a good addition to all three Premier League clubs. It remains to be seen where he ends up this summer.

He needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football. Furthermore, the likes of Ancelotti and Mourinho are world-class coaches who could help him develop as a player.

Tottenham are probably the more interesting project right now but that could change once the Newcastle takeover goes through. It will be interesting to see who manages to lure the 21-year-old to England eventually.