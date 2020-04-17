Newcastle enter the race for Dries Mertens

Newcastle are keen on signing Dries Mertens this summer.
As per Corriere Dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Magpies have joined the race for the Belgian’s signature.
Mertens has been outstanding for Napoli and he will be out of contract this summer. He is their all-time top scorer now and the likes of Chelsea, Inter and Monaco are keeping tabs on him.
The 32-year-old would be a sensational signing on a free transfer. Despite his age, he would make a big difference to Newcastle’s attack.
Even if it is for a short-term, a signing like Mertens would completely transform Steve Bruce’s side.
If the takeover goes through, Newcastle will be able to afford the top players and therefore Mertens’ signing shouldn’t be a problem for them.
Free transfers usually command high wages and a sign on fee and Newcastle should be able to afford that.
Mertens is a proven goalscorer who will also add creativity and pace to the side.
The Belgian can play as a striker, as the number ten and as a wide forward as well. He could be the ideal replacement for Joelinton in the short-term.
The 32-year-old has 12 goals and 6 assists to his name so far this season.