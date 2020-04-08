Newcastle enquire about Morgan Sanson

Newcastle have enquired about the Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.
The midfielder is thought to be a target for Aston Villa and Everton as well.
As per L’Equipe (translated by Birmingham Mail), the Magpies have already registered their interest.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Sanson would be a good signing for Steve Bruce’s side. He will add creativity to his midfield. Also, his versatility would be a bonus for Newcastle if they manage to sign him.
The 25-year-old can play in the central midfield or as a number ten.
Furthermore, the Frenchman could be available for a reasonable price. Marseille are under financial pressure right now and they have to sell players in order to balance their books.
Sanson has 5 goals and 4 assists to his name so far this season.
Newcastle need to add more goals to their midfield in order to compensate for a poor attacking unit and Sanson would be ideal for them.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the player anytime soon. With several parties interested, the Magpies cannot delay their move and get drawn into a bidding war this summer.