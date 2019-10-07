Newcastle defender Fabian Schar comments on Matty Longstaff

Newcastle United picked up their first home win on Sunday as the Magpies defeated Manchester United 1-0 to drop out of the relegation zone.
Matty Longstaff scored for the Magpies on his debut to earn all three points for the home side. The defeat inflicted further misery on Manchester United who are without a win in their last five games in all competitions.
Steve Bruce will be very pleased with his side’s defending. Newcastle conceded five goals against Leicester, and therefore to keep a clean sheet here is very rewarding.
Fabian Schar was rock solid yesterday, and the defender was full of praise for young Longstaff. He said that the 19-year-old looked very good in training in the build-up to the game.
The youngster waited for his opportunity in the first-team this season, and he made full use of it on his debut.
Longstaff, who started alongside brother Sean, could have scored in the first half as well. He hit the crossbar with a thunderous 25-yard drive.
Schar admits that Longstaff proved his talent in the club’s training session.
“I’m really happy for him,” he told the club’s official website. “The last weeks, he trained very well, so I knew he would do a great job. He deserves to play and to score his first goal against a team like Man United, it is – of course – a perfect day for him.
“I think you can see how big our squad is. We have 25 players and we need everyone. Everyone has to be ready, and I think the players who came in did a fantastic job today – like all of the players.”
Bruce needs to be very patient with Longstaff, given his age, but the youngster can expect to get more opportunities this season going forward.