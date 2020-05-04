Newcastle could submit bid for Franck Kessie

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
As per Milan Live (via Birmingham Mail), the Magpies could table a considerable bid to sign the 23-year-old midfield powerhouse this summer.
The report further adds that Kessie would cost around £22m-£26m.
AC Milan are prepared to sell the player for the right price and there is no doubt that he would be a superb addition to Newcastle’s midfield.
Kessie could form a very useful partnership with Sean Longstaff at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield. If the Magpies can add a third creative midfielder, it would give them a fantastic base.
Newcastle need drive and presence at the heart of their midfield and Kessie would provide exactly that. His arrival would also add a defensive shield to their midfield and the defenders will benefit from that.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can agree on a fee with Milan.
Once the takeover is complete, Newcastle won’t have too many financial limitations and they will be able to pursue targets like Kessie with ease.
It shouldn’t be too hard to convince the player to join them. The lure of the Premier League is hard to resist and Newcastle are likely to be loaded with cash under their potential new owners.