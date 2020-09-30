Newcastle could submit bid for Daniele Rugani tomorrow

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and it seems that Newcastle United could make their move for the 26-year-old soon.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, West Ham and Newcastle are keen on the defender and Newcastle could submit a bid for the player tomorrow.





It is evident that Newcastle need to add more defensive depth and Rugani could prove to be a quality addition. The Italian is highly talented but he needs to play more often in order to improve and fulfil his potential.

A move to Newcastle or West Ham could be ideal for the defender this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus can agree on a deal with his suitors in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Valencia are keen on signing the defender on loan but it seems that the Italians would prefer a permanent sale.

If Newcastle can submit a reasonable offer, the deal might be possible.

The Magpies should not have any problems convincing the player. Rugani will get to play regularly at a high level and that could tempt him to make the move.