Newcastle could still sign Stanley NSoki

Newcastle have not given up on the signing of Stanley Nsoki.
According to Shields Gazette, the deal could still happen and it is far from dead.
With just a few hours left in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see what happens.
Newcastle could use some more depth at the back next season.
Steve Bruce has already improved his full-back positions with the signings of Kraft and Willems so far.
The Magpies have been linked with a few attackers as well. It seems that Andy Carroll could return to his boyhood club this summer.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the Nsoki deal over the line now.
The 20-year-old can play as a centre back as well as a full back. He was expected to join Newcastle earlier in the window but the Premier League side kept sending out low-ball wage offers and the move collapsed eventually.
Newcastle have the resources to pull this off and they should look to do everything in their power to get the deal done.
Bruce will need a deeper squad next season and signings like Nsoki will help him manage the rotation and injuries during the key parts of the season.