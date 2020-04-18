Newcastle could move for Antoine Griezmann after takeover

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the French international Antoine Griezmann.
Apparently, the Barcelona forward is on their shortlist and they could make a move for him once the takeover is complete.
The new owners are thought to be keen on bringing in star players so that Newcastle can join the European elite soon.
As per SportMediaset, they are looking at Massimiliano Allegri as their potential manager as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Newcastle are likely to be handed a mega transfer warchest.
Having a top manager in charge would allow them to attract the top players as well.
Griezmann is a world class player on his day and there is no doubt that he would be a sensational signing.
The 29-year-old World Cup winner hasn’t been at his best since moving to Barcelona and Newcastle could provide him with an exit route.
He will add goals, flair and creativity to the side if he joins. Griezmann has 14 goals and 4 assists his name this season.
Although it seems like an unrealistic signing at this stage, the influx of Saudi money could change things rapidly for Newcastle.
The likes of Manchester City managed to attract proven stars like Tevez and Robinho with their Arab money and Newcastle could do the same.
It seems that an exciting summer window is on the cards for the Newcastle fans.
