Newcastle could lose Gayle, Chinese Super League sides keen on £200k-a-week deal

According to The Sun, Newcastle United could lose pacey striker Dwight Gayle to the Chinese Super League, with a number of unnamed sides reportedly keen on a deal worth £200k-a-week.
Gayle is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion, having made the temporary switch this summer and could permanently leave United in January as The Sun believe a transfer could suit all parties.
The 27-year-old joined Newcastle from Crystal Palace in 2016 and has gone on to make 71 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 37 goals.
Gayle struggled for United last season, scoring just six goals in 35 Premier League games, which led to him moving down a division to recapture his form.
He’s netted three goals and made as many assists in five Championship games which has led to interest from the Far East.
While still having three years remaining on his deal with Newcastle, Gayle could be open to a move if it nets him a big pay-day and United could be open to recouping some of the £10m they paid for his signature two years ago.
Movement could be made when the winter transfer window opens in the ney year.
