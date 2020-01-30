Newcastle confirm third signing of the window, Rose joins on loan

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Danny Rose on loan until the end of the campaign – their third acquisition of the January transfer window after Valentino Lazaro (on loan from Inter Milan) and Nabil Bentaleb (on loan from Schalke 04).
Rose made 16 appearances for Tottenham this season but lost his place to Ryan Sessegnon under Jose Mourinho and was left with little choice but to move away from North London to get more playing time.
The 29-year-old was a regular up until November 2019, having featured in 10 of Tottenham’s first 13 Premier League games, but he’s only made two appearances from the 11 that followed.
And despite previously insisting he would only leave Tottenham when his contract expired in 2021, Rose may now be considering his long-term future. Newcastle don’t say in their report whether his loan move has a buying option attached, however.
Rose was a necessary capture by Newcastle after the Magpies lost both left-backs to season-ending injuries. Jetro Willems ruptured his cruciate ligament while Paul Dummett damaged his tendon.
The England international could make his first start when Newcastle host Norwich City on Saturday.
