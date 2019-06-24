Blog Columns Site News Newcastle confirm Rafa Benitez will leave the club

24 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United have released an official statement confirming that Rafa Benitez will leave the club later this month when his contract expires.

Benitez has been instrumental in Newcastle’s progress over the last few seasons and his departure will come as a massive blow to the fans.

It seems that Mike Ashley has failed to convince the Spaniard to continue beyond this summer. Earlier this year, there were claims that Benitez would only continue if Ashley shows some ambition and backs him in the transfer market.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement now.

However, there is no doubt that Newcastle will struggle to bring someone as good as the former Liverpool manager.

Benitez is a world-class coach who did an admirable job at Newcastle. Replacing him will be a major challenge for the Magpies now.

Some of the Newcastle fans seem very frustrated with the decision and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

Here are some of the latest reactions from social media.

