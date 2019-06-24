Newcastle confirm Rafa Benitez will leave the club

Newcastle United have released an official statement confirming that Rafa Benitez will leave the club later this month when his contract expires.
It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.
Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DWeBkpRubP
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 24, 2019
Benitez has been instrumental in Newcastle’s progress over the last few seasons and his departure will come as a massive blow to the fans.
It seems that Mike Ashley has failed to convince the Spaniard to continue beyond this summer. Earlier this year, there were claims that Benitez would only continue if Ashley shows some ambition and backs him in the transfer market.
It will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement now.
However, there is no doubt that Newcastle will struggle to bring someone as good as the former Liverpool manager.
Benitez is a world-class coach who did an admirable job at Newcastle. Replacing him will be a major challenge for the Magpies now.
Some of the Newcastle fans seem very frustrated with the decision and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.
Here are some of the latest reactions from social media.
— Joe #NUFC (@Joe1989NUFC) June 24, 2019
Shame on you Ashley! HUGE mistake! Club is DEAD now! Onle hope for takeover but im afraid it will not happen. Joke of a club!🖕😡🖕
— Evgeny Kolobrodov (@Jason_Mag) June 24, 2019
Anyone who renews their season tickets are clowns boycott needs to happen now
— imzzz🏴 (@imzzz_NUFC) June 24, 2019
Absolutely disgusting
— Jack Bryan (@JackBryan08) June 24, 2019
Boycott
— Craig Goddard (@graigcoddard) June 24, 2019