Newcastle confirm Dubravka injury

11 March, 2020

Newcastle have confirmed that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has picked up an injury and he will be sidelined for the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old hurt his knee during the win over Southampton and he is expected to miss around six games for the Magpies.

Dubravka is arguably the best and most consistent player at the club and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle United cope with his absence.

He has kept 9 clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season.

Karl Darlow is expected to replace him in the starting lineup but Dubravka is considerably better and therefore Bruce’s side will be weakened.

Newcastle have a good chance of finishing in the top half of the Premier League this season but this injury blow will make things difficult for them.

The fans will be gutted with the timing of the injury as well.

Newcastle have shown good form in their last two matches and they could have built on it and finished the season strongly.

The likes of Darlow will have to step up and deliver consistently now.

