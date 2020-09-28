Newcastle closing in on Rodrigo Vilca

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Peru midfielder Rodrigo Vilca this summer.

According to reports (h/t Chronicle), the Premier League club have now made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the talented young midfielder.





Newcastle have been in negotiations with Deportivo Municipal for a while now and Vilca’s club have now accepted the Premier League side’s proposal.

Vilca is now expected to travel to England next month to complete his move to Newcastle United.

The midfielder will cost less than £200,000 and he’s certainly one for the future.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can develop him into a first-team player over the next few seasons.

Newcastle cannot hope to compete with the big spenders in the Premier League and it is important for them to identify the top young talents & sign them while they are in a reasonable price range.

Vilca is already a part of the Peru national team and he has a big future ahead of him.

The talented young midfielder can play in the central midfield or as the number ten. He would add creativity and composure to the Newcastle midfield.

It will be interesting to see if he gets this chance in the Cup games this season once the transfer to Newcastle goes through.