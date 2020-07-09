Newcastle closing in on Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

According to journalist Miguel Rico from Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), the former Tottenham manager is now close to joining the Magpies.





The 48-year-old has had offers from other clubs but he wishes to return to the Premier League. Apparently, the likes of Barcelona and Benfica were keen on appointing him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if he takes over from Steve Bruce at the end of this season.

Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and the new owners are expected to invest heavily into the playing squad. They are thought to be keen on bringing in a quality manager as well. Pochettino could be that option for them.

He did a remarkable job at Tottenham despite failing to win trophies and he could be the ideal manager to rebuild Newcastle into a force in English football. Given the time and resources, he could steer them back to their glory days once again.

Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final last season despite the limited resources. He could do a lot more if Newcastle’s potential owners back him in the transfer market.

Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news earlier.

God I really hope this is true. — Ian (@ian_riches) July 9, 2020

Great news if we actually get takeover over — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) July 9, 2020

Please god 🙏🙏🙏 — Tony Cornfoot (@Tonyc1234) July 9, 2020

Credible source, but the takeover is looking less likely with each day it fails to materialize. — Smartphone Wars (@SmartphoneWars_) July 9, 2020