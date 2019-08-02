Newcastle close to signing Moussa Sissako

Newcastle are expected to sign the young PSG defender Moussa Sissako.
According to Loic Tanzi from RMC Sport, the Magpies are close to reaching an agreement for the youngster.
They have been trying to sign the player for a while now. Negotiations are currently advanced and personal terms are close to being agreed as well.
It will be interesting to see if the defender joins up with the club’s U23s right now.
Sissako is highly rated in France but he might not be ready to be a part of the first team just yet.
Newcastle will look to develop him into a first-team star over the next few years. The Magpies have done well to develop young players like Longstaff and they will be hoping to do the same with Sissako now.
As for the player, he will have more chance of getting first-team football at Newcastle United as compared to PSG and therefore the move makes a lot of sense for him as well.
The French champions tend to sign readymade stars for their first team and Sissako might not get a look in anytime soon.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise the agreement in the coming days now.
With just one week left in the window, Newcastle will have to move quickly in order to wrap up their signings.