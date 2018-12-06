Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle close to signing Miguel Almiron, some fans react

6 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United are close to signing Miguel Almiron from the MLS.

According to Lee Ryder from the Chronicle, the Premier League side are working on the deal and the player is likely to join in January.

Almiron’s arrival would be a massive boost for Benitez. The Paraguayan midfielder is in red hot form this season and he could make a big difference for Newcastle during the second half of the season.

The Magpies could certainly use his creativity and goalscoring ability right now.

Almiron has picked up 13 goals and 11 assists in 35 league games so far this season and he could be the man to unlock Rondon’s potential at Newcastle United.

The on-loan striker has been struggling due to the lack of service in attack and Almiron would certainly help create more chances for the Newcastle number nine.

Newcastle United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential arrival of the midfielder and here are some of the best reactions.

