Newcastle close to signing Miguel Almiron, some fans react

Newcastle United are close to signing Miguel Almiron from the MLS.
According to Lee Ryder from the Chronicle, the Premier League side are working on the deal and the player is likely to join in January.
Almiron’s arrival would be a massive boost for Benitez. The Paraguayan midfielder is in red hot form this season and he could make a big difference for Newcastle during the second half of the season.
The Magpies could certainly use his creativity and goalscoring ability right now.
Almiron has picked up 13 goals and 11 assists in 35 league games so far this season and he could be the man to unlock Rondon’s potential at Newcastle United.
The on-loan striker has been struggling due to the lack of service in attack and Almiron would certainly help create more chances for the Newcastle number nine.
Newcastle United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential arrival of the midfielder and here are some of the best reactions.
He is an unbelievable talent the one worry would be does he have the strength required in the @premierleague but he’s a massive upgrade on perez
— Andrew Mason (@andymason86) December 5, 2018
Haha like we’re going to break the transfer record on a player from the MLS!!!!
— Bobby Nend (@BobbyNend) December 5, 2018
Means the deal is happening for me the takeover!
— Dean Ford (@Dean_F0rd) December 5, 2018
This would be a terrific little signing imo. Seen a fair bit of him watching MLS.#NUFC
— Paul Sutcliffe (@PaulSutcliffe80) December 5, 2018
Sure hope he’s Premier League material. Atlanta plays on a fast artificial surface. 🤔
— Dean Sever (@blues1967) December 5, 2018
the option to buy thing is a sign that takeover talks are real..I think, because Ashley is keeping the “right” to push to the next owner the obligation to complete the deal, no? #NUFC
— Henrique Netto (@henriquenettoo) December 5, 2018